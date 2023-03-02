ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – High winds and rain are causing wrecks along roads in the Abilene area.

One wreck was caused when the wind forced a truck into the guardrail on US 277 just north of I-20.

There’s also currently a wreck on Interstate 20 just outside of Merkel involving a trailer that has rolled over, possibly trapping some people inside.

Other wrecks have been called out on the police scanner on Hwy 83/84 and Southwest Drive.

KTAB and KRBC have crews responding to the wrecks to give the most up-to-date information to BigCountryHomepage.com.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon, even bringing the risk for strong hail.

Keep up with the weather on this interactive radar.