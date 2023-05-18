JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed in a crash in Jones County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on US 277 around mile marker 312 between 4:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed at least one fatality occurred during the two vehicle crash but had no further information to release.

Police scanner traffic indicated one of the vehicles involved may have been traveling the wrong way down the highway.

Residents near the scene of the crash report a helicopter airlifted at least one person to the hospital as well. They also say this section of the highway is very dangerous and they have seen multiple accidents over the years.

