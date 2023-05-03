JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high speed chase ended in a crash in Jones County Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm the crash began when a Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull a car over around mile marker 273 in Tye just before 7:00 a.m.

Instead of pulling over, DPS says the suspect evaded at a high rate of speed, even switching directions and traveling on both sides of the interstate in an attempt to get away from police. The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the pursuit came to a stop at Huddle House in Tye. DPS says the trooper and the driver both got out of their vehicles and had a verbal discussion in the parking lot before the driver jumped back in his vehicle and fled again, eventually veering into Jones County.

Once in Jones County, DPS says the driver turned back toward Abilene on Hwy 277 and attempted to cross over onto the service road, causing a collision with two-to-three other vehicles.

Two drivers from the secondary vehicles were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

DPS says the suspect driver was also injured, as well as a passenger in his vehicle.

The driver was detained and will be formally charged once released from the hosptial.

No further information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

