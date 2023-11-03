ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several people were injured during a 4 vehicle crash in Abilene that was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened near the intersection of S 1st Street and Sayles Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a suspected drunk driver ran into the back of a vehicle in front of him, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Three vehicles were stalled on the street following the crash, and the fourth was able to pull into a nearby parking lot.

At least five people, including the suspected drunk driver, were transported to the hospital with injuries and their current conditions are not known at this time.

South First Street is now closed to eastbound traffic while investigators work to clear the scene of the crash.

No further information has been released.