NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed during a crash in Nolan County Tuesday afternoon.

Lisa Merxbauer, 66, of San Antonio, and Robin Lawrence, 65, of Lubbock, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 84 northwest of Roscoe just before 5:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Merxbauer was driving a car that failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out onto the highway in front of a semi-truck pulling a trailer, which struck them on the passenger side.

The driver of the semi-truck received non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital following treatment.

No further information is available at this time.