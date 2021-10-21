Lubbock doctor identified as victim of Taylor County train accident

A Lubbock doctor has been identified as the man struck and killed by a train in Merkel Wednesday morning.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock, Texas was struck by a train and killed off the service road of I-20 near County Road 385 in Merkel just before 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say this incident is, “believed to be an accidental death”.

When asked for the circumstances of the accident, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said, “Dr. Daneshfar’s vehicle had broken down at the location is why he was there, however, it is not known why he had walked up to the train tracks.”

Last Thursday, a pedestrian was also struck and killed by a train on S. 1st Street in Abilene.

Police say in that incident, “witnesses indicated the subject appeared to make no effort to move out of the path of the oncoming train.”