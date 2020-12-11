Lubbock man killed in Runnels County crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Lubbock man was killed during a crash in Runnels County Thursday evening.

Brandon Blake Johnson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash 5 miles north of Ballinger around 6:00 p.m., according a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The release states Johnson was the passenger in a vehicle that veered off of the northbound lanes of the highway, striking a second vehicle that was traveling south.

Both drivers were hospitalized in stable condition, and no one else was involved.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fatal crash.

