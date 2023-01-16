EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening.

Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Martin was traveling east on CR 376 when he lost control of his S TRX 450 ATV and overturned. He was ejected upon impact.

No further information has been released.