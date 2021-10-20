Man killed by train in Taylor County

A man was struck and killed by a train in Merkel Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the service road of I-20 near County Road 385 in Merkel just before 10:30 a.m.

Investigators with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no foul play is suspect in the death, and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

No further information on this incident has been released.

Last Thursday, a pedestrian was also struck and killed by a train on S. 1st Street in Abilene.

Police say in that incident, “witnesses indicated the subject appeared to make no effort to move out of the path of the oncoming train.”

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information about Merkel’s train death is released.