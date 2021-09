A man was killed during a crash on Southwest Drive and Brookhollow Avenue Tuesday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during four-vehicle crash in south Abilene Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 2800 block of Southwest Drive around 11:55 a.m.

Three people total were injured – the deceased party and two others who officers say suffered minor injuries.

No further information, including the cause of this crash or the victim’s identity, has been released at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional details as the investigation continues.