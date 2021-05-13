Man killed during merging accident on I-20 service road in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a merging accident on a service road to I-20 in Taylor County Wednesday morning.

Virgil P. Warren, 59, of Merkel, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 east of Trent just before 8:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Warren was traveling west on the service road when he collided with an eastbound driver attempting to merge onto the I-20 entrance ramp.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

No further information is available at this time.