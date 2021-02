ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man killed during a hit-and-run in Abilene has been identified but police are still searching for information on the crime.

Calvin Eugene Roberts III, of Abilene, was found lying deceased in the middle of the road on the 3200 block of S. Treadaway Blvd around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

No witnesses to the crash have come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.