Man killed in rollover wreck on I-20 in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a rollover wreck on I-20 in Mitchell County Monday morning.

Brigido Delacruz, 72, of Loraine was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the interstate 4 miles west of Colorado City around 5:35 a.m.

A crash report states Delacruz was travelling west down I-20 when his pickup truck went off the road then rolled over, coming to rest on the side of the road.

The exact cause of this crash is still under investigation. Check back with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

