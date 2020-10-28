Man killed on I-20 in Taylor County due to winter weather road conditions

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed in a wreck on I-20 in Taylor County due to winter weather road conditions.
Jorge Juarez, 36, of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 just west of Merkel around noon Tuesday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The press release states Juarez lost control of his vehicle on the wet/slushy road, crossed the median, and a hit another vehicle towing a trailer.
No one else involved in the crash was injured.
