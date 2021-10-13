Man run over, killed after falling off trailer in Scurry County

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was run over and killed after falling off a moving trailer in Scurry County Monday afternoon.

Larry J. Valadez, 37, of Waco, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash 4 miles north of Snyder on US 84 around 3:20 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Valadez was pulling up road signs while riding on the back of a flatbed trailer when the wind started to move the signs he had already collected, causing Valadez to lean onto them and fall off.

He was then run over and killed upon impact.

The driver of the pickup truck pulling the flatbed trailer was not injured during the incident.

No further information has been released.