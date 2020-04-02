Motorcyclist dies in hospital days after central Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead days after he crashed in central Abilene.
James Lee Park, 48, of Mississippi, was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center Wednesday, three days after he crashed near the intersection of Westwood Street and North First Street.
Abilene police say Park was riding his bike down North First Street when he lost control just after 11:00 p.m.
He struck a curb then was thrown from his bike, landing in the middle of the street.
The crash report reveals, “he was wearing a helmet at the time of impact but it dislodged during the crash.”
Investigators believe alcohol may have played a factor in this fatal crash.
Latest Posts:
- COVID-19 en Abilene: 18 casos positivos totales, 129 pruebas aún pendientes
- COVID-19 in Abilene: 18 total positive cases, 129 tests still pending
- Some may not receive stimulus checks until August
- New Abilene bar and grill heavily damaged in early morning fire
- Texas radio host gets 25 years in Ponzi scheme targeting listeners