Motorcyclist dies month after crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a month after a crash in north Abilene.

Police say Saul Rodriguez, 60, died Wednesday, “as a direct result of the severe injuries he suffered from the collision,” which took place at the intersection of West Stamford Street and Grape Street November 24.

Rodriguez, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by a driver who failed to yield to the right of way when leaving a stop sign at the intersection.

He was initially rushed to Hendrick Medical Center then flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for additional treatment. The other driver was treated at the scene.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues, though investigators do believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

BigCountryHomepage.com is choosing to withhold the identity of the driver until these charges are formally issued.