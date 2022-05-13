ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a week after he was involved in a crash in central Abilene.

Daniel Randolph, 72, was pronounced dead in the hospital Thursday, a week after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 3rd and Willis Street May 5.

Police say a car struck Randolph on his motorcycle while it was attempting to enter the left turn lane.

Randolph was ejected upon impact and the driver of the car was not injured.

No citations have been issued in connection to this fatal crash but the investigation is still underway.