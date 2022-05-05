ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was ejected during a crash in central Abilene Thursday.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N 3rd Street and Willis Street.

A car was turning left onto on North 3rd Street when a motorcycle ridden by Daniel Randolph, 72, ended up in the left turn lane as well, crashing into the car as it began to turn, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Randolph was ejected upon impact from the crash and was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

No citations have been issued in connection to this crash.

Investigators are still working to determine which individual involved was at fault.

