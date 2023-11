ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured during a crash in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection Sugarberry Road and Maple Street around 1:00 p.m.

A car traveling south on Maple collided with a motorcycle that was traveling north. It’s currently unclear what caused this crash.

First responders transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No further information is available at this time.