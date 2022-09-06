TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified.

Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Samuel was driving down the road at a high rate of speed while fleeing from DPS troopers.

Samuel lost control while trying to navigate a curve, causing him to leave the road and overturn, throwing him from bike in the process.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash and no additional information has been released.