Motorcyclist killed during Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in Brown County Sunday evening.

Aaron Anthony Olivarri, 31, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 563 around 7:40 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Olivarri was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcyle while going around a curve, causing the bike to go into a ditch then flip over.

A passenger on the bike was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

No further information was released.

