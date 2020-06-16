Motorcyclist killed during Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in Brown County Sunday evening.
Aaron Anthony Olivarri, 31, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 563 around 7:40 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The report states Olivarri was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcyle while going around a curve, causing the bike to go into a ditch then flip over.
A passenger on the bike was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.
No further information was released.
