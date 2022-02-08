SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in Scurry County Sunday evening.

Domingo Moncevais III, 50, of Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 350 south of Snyder just before 6:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Moncevais was going around a curve when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling north down the highway. He was thrown from the bike and into a field when it veered off the road and went through a fence.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.