ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday morning, marking the 17th person to lose their life on Abilene roads this year.

Cody Sylvester, 46, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 1100 block of Arnold Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say Sylvester was traveling at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he moved into the same lane as a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer, striking the truck’s left side.

Investigators say the truck driver, “is believed to have been attempting to stop based on the short distance traveled after impact.” It’s unknown if this driver received any injuries during the crash.

Sylvester’s death was the 17th so far in Abilene in 2022 during 13 separate traffic events.

If this trend continues, police fear the death count from fatal wrecks could be the highest Abilene has ever seen in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 21.

Earlier this month, officers began increasing traffic enforcement during Operation Slow Down in an effort to promote safer driving habits.

“In our current Traffic enforcement, during the first 7 days, officers have worked 78 hrs of STEP patrol. They have made 221 stops, issued 195 citations, and 63 warnings, and made 2 arrests,” police explain.

This increased traffic enforcement will last through June 21.