ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a truck in Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Treadaway Blvd near the intersection of Industrial Blvd around 2:30 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the truck was headed north when he turned onto Industrial and struck a motorcyclist who was traveling south.

Officers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries during the crash. The driver of the truck was not injured.

No citations have been issued at this time and the investigation continues.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for and additional information.