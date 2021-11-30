Motorcyclist seriously injured during south Abilene crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash in south Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash in south Abilene Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hartford Street and Corsicana Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck was making a left hand turn and struck the motorcyclist, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

No one else, including the driver of the pickup, was injured during this crash.

Investigators are still reviewing the incident, and no further information has been released.