Motorist changing tire on I-20 in Taylor County rear-ended by pickup truck

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorist changing a tire was rear-ended by a pickup truck on the side of I-20 in Taylor County Monday morning.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 276 just before 12:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the motorist was changing a tire on the side of the road when a pickup truck slammed into his truck.

The motorist was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

