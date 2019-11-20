Multiple people hospitalized after 4-vehicle wreck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a 4-vehicle wreck in south Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Treadaway Blvd and S 27th Street around 3:00 p.m.

Police at the scene declined to release the cause of the crash but did say at least two people involved, possibly more, were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

