Multiple people injured during three-vehicle crash in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were injured during a three-vehicle crash in east Abilene Sunday evening.
The crash happened on the 2800 block of East Highway 80 around 5:00 p.m.
A report from the Abilene Police Department reveals a pickup truck traveling west down the highway crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail, another vehicle, then rolled over, ejecting the driver upon impact.
The second vehicle involved in the crash was pushed into the way of a third vehicle and was struck again.
Both the driver of the pickup truck and a passenger in the second vehicle were transported to Hendrick Medical Center then later care-flighted to Fort Worth.
Several other people involved were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Investigators believe alcohol could be a factor in this crash.
Latest Posts:
- Report: Dozens of women make allegations against Early tattoo artist indicted for sexual assault
- Families, day cares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules
- Day Nursery of Abilene hosts ‘Great Non-Debate Debate’
- Newsfeed Now: Both campaigns hold last-minute rallies before Election Day
- Olympic Q&A: Pandemic planning for tickets, fans, doctors