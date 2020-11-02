Multiple people injured during three-vehicle crash in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were injured during a three-vehicle crash in east Abilene Sunday evening.

The crash happened on the 2800 block of East Highway 80 around 5:00 p.m.

A report from the Abilene Police Department reveals a pickup truck traveling west down the highway crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail, another vehicle, then rolled over, ejecting the driver upon impact.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was pushed into the way of a third vehicle and was struck again.

Both the driver of the pickup truck and a passenger in the second vehicle were transported to Hendrick Medical Center then later care-flighted to Fort Worth.

Several other people involved were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators believe alcohol could be a factor in this crash.

