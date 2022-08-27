FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash on US 180 in Fisher County Saturday morning.

The crash happened 8 miles west of Roby at mile marker 381 around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety investigation is underway. It’s currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or how many people are dead, though DPS did confirm one person was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after suffering severe injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Traffic is being detoured off the highway in this area while investigators are at the scene. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes if possible, use caution, and remain aware of emergency vehicles.

DPS expects the highway to reopen within 2-3 hours.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional details on this fatal crash once more information is released.