CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Everyone is okay after a semi-truck wreck in Callahan County.

The wreck happened on Highway 36 near CR 604 around 10:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene say two vehicles were involved – a white sedan and semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage but no one involved in the crash was injured.

Investigators are now working to determine which driver crossed the center line of the highway, causing the crash.

No further information has been released.