One dead, another injured after wreck in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person is dead and another is injured after a wreck in Sweetwater.

The wreck happened on Hwy 70 near FM 608 around noon.

First responders confirm that one person is dead and another has suffered serious injuries. Three total people from two cars were involved.

The road will be closed until further notice.

No additional information has been released.

