One killed, another hospitalized in ATV accident near Abilene Speedway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed and another hospitalized after an ATV accident near the Abilene Speedway early Sunday morning.

Larry Hazard, 62, of Odessa was found dead at the scene of the crash on private property near the raceway on the 6800 block of W Highway 80 just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say another person was hospitalized following the ATV crash and their current condition is not known at this time.

“Our preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was involved in an ATV accident on private property after the racetrack was closed,” according to a press release from Abilene police, which states, “no other vehicles or ATV’s were found to have contributed to this accident.”

The Abilene Police Department’s Traffic Investigative Unit will be reviewing this crash, due to the circumstances involved.

No criminal charges are currently being sought in connection to this crash, and no further information has been released.