Abilene man killed during morning crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Abilene Wednesday morning killed one person upon impact.

Jean Paul Zihalirwa, 53, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The wreck happened in the 5300 blk. of South First Street just west of the Winters Freeway around 6:00 a.m.

According to the Abilene Police Department, the early investigation revealed that a white 1998 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling westbound on South First while a Honda Odyssey occupied by two people, including Jean Paul who was the driver, was also traveling west.

The report says Zihalirwa was attempting to turn left off the roadway towards the center median when the Tacoma struck the Honda on the driver’s side.

The second occupant of the Honda, 40-year-old Mbirembano Mwamini, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Tacoma was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to the APD, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.