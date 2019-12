COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash on a wet road in Coleman County Saturday morning.

Guy Garrett McMillan, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 84 east of Novice just after 9:30 a.m.

McMillan’s vehicle was struck by a car that lost traction on a wet road and crossed into his lane.

The driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

