CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 304 in the westbound lanes of I-20 just before 2:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter landed and transported one patient to the hospital. It’s unknown if there were any other injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.

Traffic was stalled following the crash but has since been cleared as the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

