Passenger ejected, killed during I-20 crash in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger was ejected then killed during a crash on I-20 in Mitchell County Sunday afternoon.

Jake Michael Golightly, 22, of Palestine, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 just west of Colorado City around 4:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release reveals Golightly was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west down I-20 when it struck a guardrail, swerved, then struck it again.

Both the driver of the vehicle and Golightly were ejected upon impact.

No other fatal injuries were reported in connection to this crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

