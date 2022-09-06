CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon.

Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 295 just before 1:00 p.m.

A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Smith was riding on a couch behind the driver’s seat when the RV experienced a blowout a caused the vehicle to go out of control. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the RV was not injured and no other vehicles or people were involved.

No further information has been released.