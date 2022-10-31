EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night.

The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tunde Obawumni, of Little Elm, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and another pedestrian was injured. The report states they were walking on the road when a car crashed into them.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional information.