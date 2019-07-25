Pedestrian killed off I-20 in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was killed while walking on a service road off I-20 in Mitchell County Wednesday morning.

Jason Edmond Covington, 38, of Lubbock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the interstate service road just a few miles west of Westbrook around 6:45 a.m.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Covington was walking in the main lane of the service road when he was struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.