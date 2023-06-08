EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was lying the road was struck and killed on I-20 in Eastland County early Tuesday morning.

Sherry Maxey, 64, of Eastland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the interstate near mile marker 350 in Ranger just after 1:00 a.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Maxey was lying in the right-hand, eastbound lane of I-20 when she was struck by a vehicle who didn’t know she was there.

No other injuries were involved in this crash and no further information has been released.

Investigators are now waiting on toxicology results to see if impairment contributed to this fatal crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.