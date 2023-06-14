RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was standing in a ditch while his vehicle was being serviced was struck and killed in Runnels County.

Rigoberto Alvarez-Ortega, 57, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 158 north of Ballinger around 9:35 p.m. Monday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Alvarez-Ortega was standing in the barrow ditch while his vehicle was being serviced when he was struck by a car that veered off the highway.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash and no further information has been released.