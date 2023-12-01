COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck on a vehicle and killed in Coleman County Friday morning.

Wesley Earl Preas, 67, of Coleman, was walking in the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Walnut Street when he was struck by a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m.

Preas was air-lifted to the hospital in Ft. Worth, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this fatal crash, and no arrests have been made.

No further information is available at this time.