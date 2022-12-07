JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder.

Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Ortega was a passenger in a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the road. He had exited the car and was walking on the highway when he was struck by an 18-wheeler that was unable to avoid him due to a vehicle traveling in the other lane.

Ortega was the only person injured in connection to this crash.

No further information has been released.