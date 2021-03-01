Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing on I-20 in Mitchell County.

Christina M. Rojas, 34, of Big Spring, was standing on I-20 9 miles west of Westbrook when she was hit by a vehicle Saturday around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. He was the only other person involved.

Investigators are still reviewing this crash. No further information was provided.

