ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic has been gridlocked on I-20 in Nolan County for several hours.

The Sweetwater Police Department posted an update to social media around 9:30 a.m., showing pictures of the traffic, saying, “our officers are working with other first responders to get things moving as soon as we can.”

Later, Sweetwater PD released the following statement about the traffic delays:

Due to the severe winter weather in the area, Interstate 20 is not moving in either direction. Road conditions throughout the jurisdiction of the Sweetwater Police Department are hazardous.Semi-trucks are having to come off of the Interstate to find lodging, food, and fuel. This is causing them to be stuck on the service roads and parking lots. There is very little traffic flowing on Highways 70 as the road conditions are not improving. First responders are having to slowdown to navigate stuck vehicles and assist them in arriving at their destination.Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing before Saturday. Road conditions will likely remain hazardous throughout today and into tomorrow.

Around 5:00 a.m., the Slaton Police Department gave an update on the condition of I-20 in Nolan County, saying that it had been at a standstill for five hours at that point.







Please avoid travel if at all possible, but if it is necessary, use this map to get the latest road conditions and heed these wintry weather driving tips from the Texas Department of Transportation: