Pam Casey was killed in a crash July 19, and her husband Josh sustained serious injuries.

Editor’s Note: Click here to access the Casey Family fundraiser referenced in this article.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are now underway for the family of Abilene woman Pam Casey, who was killed in a motorcycle crash that also left her husband severely injured.

More than $5,000 has already been raised for the Casey Family through fundraising site GiveSendGo, however, this is not enough to offset the long term adjustments, medical expenses, and funeral costs they are facing.

“We are all aware for the financial burdens that come with unexpected events such as this. We are asking that the community Pam and Josh poured all of themselves into for over a decade would now come together to collectively provide an outpouring of spiritual love, fellowship, and generosity,” the fundraiser reads.

Pam and her husband Josh were traveling on a motorcycle on their way to visit their daughter in central Texas July 19 when the bike experienced a defect to the rear tire that caused it to overturn.

First responders pronounced Pam dead at the scene and Josh sustained a broken shoulder and ankle.

It is his dream to get additional seating and shade at Abilene’s Camp Barkley dog park in memory of Pam. Visiting the park was one of their favorite things to do as a family.

Click here to donate to the Casey Family.