ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Abilene so far this year, and four have died as part of the City’s deadliest year to-date.

Police now plan to distribute reflective vests to Abilene’s homeless population in an upcoming effort in partnership with United Way. More details on this project will be released soon.

So far in 2022, 28 people have died in 23 separate crashes, surpassing the old record set in 2011 for the deadliest year to-date.

In addition to the upcoming reflective wests, police are also educating the public through their Operation Drive Responsibly campaign.

They are sharing safety tips such as this video, reminding drivers how to safely navigate crosswalks.