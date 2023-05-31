Police say a drunk driver crashed into a tree following a brief chase in Abilene early Wednesday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a drunk driver crashed into a tree following a brief chase in Abilene early Wednesday morning.

Officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic stop around 4:40 a.m., but instead of stopping, they say he evaded, but police ended the pursuit when it became too dangerous.

Hours later, a civilian saw the vehicle involved in the pursuit crashed into a tree near the intersection of Pine Street and Brick Road.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

No further information has been released.