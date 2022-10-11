ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement.

Increased enforcement began Monday, October 10 and will last for the next 12 months thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

This increased enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, seatbelt and restraint violations and more.

2022 has already been the deadliest year for traffic fatalities in Abilene to-date, with 26 lives lost in 21 separate crashes. The previous record was 21 fatalities set in 2011.

APD and TxDOT hope the increased enforcement will help curb this unfortunate trend.